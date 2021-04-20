News, Technology

Microsoft Edge Is Getting A Performance Mode

Microsoft has recently launched a new ‘performance mode’ for its Edge browser which is said to improve RAM, CPU, and battery usage overall. Though the mode is still currently under the testing phase, the performance mode has been rolled out to some beta testers through the Canary version of the browser.

According to Microsoft:
“Performance mode helps you optimize speed, responsiveness, memory, CPU, and battery usage. Performance improvements might vary depending on your individual specifications and browser habits.”

So far the details on what this mode does haven’t been made clear but according to the beta testers, it had an effect on Edge’s ‘sleeping tabs’ feature. Basically, if you enable the mode then the sleeping tabs featuring will disabled for five minutes. The main function of these sleeping tabs was to let inactive tabs of the browser consume less memory and CPU resources.

This new performance is said to have a huge impact on battery life and since the major changes Microsoft has been making to Edge, Google has taken steps to ensure further improvements into its own flagship browser Chrome.

It seems that after the Cloud Wars, we might be seeing a new ‘Browser War’ between major companies.

