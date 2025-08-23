By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Microsoft

Microsoft is testing a new Windows 11 feature that bridges apps and PCs more seamlessly. The feature allows users to resume Android app activity directly on their computer, starting with Spotify.

It is being gradually rolled out to Windows Insiders in both the Dev and Beta Channels, bringing a stronger ecosystem experience between devices.

This Microsoft feature lets users continue tasks from their phone to PC without interruption. For instance, if a song is played on Spotify’s mobile app, a Windows 11 notification appears with a “Resume from your phone” prompt. The message shows Spotify’s icon and gives an option to “Continue on this PC.”

Windows 11 and spotify

After selecting the option, playback continues on the desktop version of Spotify. If the app is missing, Windows will prompt installation to maintain the session.

Spotify-app-Install

This functionality works through Microsoft’s Phone Link integration. Android devices must be connected to the PC. Once linked, Windows monitors supported apps and displays handoff-style notifications in the Action Center.

The concept is very similar to Apple’s Handoff on macOS and iOS. Apple already supports a wide range of apps, including browsing, documents, and email. Microsoft’s current approach is limited to Spotify, but expansion seems likely.

Future support may include reading articles, drafting emails, or browsing sessions started on mobile. Although Microsoft has not revealed details, this feature could become central to its cross-device ecosystem.

Interestingly, the functionality was first teased in a now-deleted Build 2025 demo. If fully developed, it may play a crucial role in Microsoft’s strategy to integrate Windows, Android, and other services into one connected ecosystem.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Pakistans Mobile Phone Imports Drop 21 Local Manufacturing Rises
Pakistan’s Imports Rise by $1 Billion in July 2025
Google TV
Google TV & Android TV Apps Must Be 64-Bit by August 2026
Gemini Gets Smarter Schedule Your Ai Like A Personal Assistant
Google Offers Free Veo 3 AI Video Access to Gemini Users This Weekend
Pta Registers 8 Vpn Services 4 Now Operational
PTA Declines VPN Ban, Prioritizes Pakistan’s IT Growth
Apple Considers Google’s Gemini AI for Siri Upgrade
Tecno
TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families in Pakistan
Nvidia Spectrum Xgs Ethernet Delivers Predictable Long Distance Ai
NVIDIA Spectrum XGS Ethernet Delivers Predictable Long Distance AI
Pakistan
Govt Vows to Empower Private Sector to Propel Pakistan’s Blockchain Revolution
Security Cameras
Top Security Cameras of 2025: Smart Picks for Every Home
Apple Empowers It Teams To Manage Chatgpt For Enterprise Access
Apple Empowers IT Teams to Manage ChatGPT for Enterprise Access
Googles Pixel Buds 2a And Watch 4 Get A Smart Upgrades
Google’s Pixel Buds 2a and Watch 4 Get a Smart Upgrades
Nccia Strengthens Coordination With Pta To Curb Illegal Sim Use
NCCIA Strengthens Coordination With PTA To Curb Illegal SIM Use
Pta Mobile Sites Growth Reaches 57800 New Sites Aid 5g Push
PTA Mobile Sites Growth Reaches 57,800 New Sites Aid 5G Push