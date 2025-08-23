Microsoft is testing a new Windows 11 feature that bridges apps and PCs more seamlessly. The feature allows users to resume Android app activity directly on their computer, starting with Spotify.

It is being gradually rolled out to Windows Insiders in both the Dev and Beta Channels, bringing a stronger ecosystem experience between devices.

This Microsoft feature lets users continue tasks from their phone to PC without interruption. For instance, if a song is played on Spotify’s mobile app, a Windows 11 notification appears with a “Resume from your phone” prompt. The message shows Spotify’s icon and gives an option to “Continue on this PC.”

After selecting the option, playback continues on the desktop version of Spotify. If the app is missing, Windows will prompt installation to maintain the session.

This functionality works through Microsoft’s Phone Link integration. Android devices must be connected to the PC. Once linked, Windows monitors supported apps and displays handoff-style notifications in the Action Center.

The concept is very similar to Apple’s Handoff on macOS and iOS. Apple already supports a wide range of apps, including browsing, documents, and email. Microsoft’s current approach is limited to Spotify, but expansion seems likely.

Future support may include reading articles, drafting emails, or browsing sessions started on mobile. Although Microsoft has not revealed details, this feature could become central to its cross-device ecosystem.

Interestingly, the functionality was first teased in a now-deleted Build 2025 demo. If fully developed, it may play a crucial role in Microsoft’s strategy to integrate Windows, Android, and other services into one connected ecosystem.