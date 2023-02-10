Microsoft Founder Bill Gates Says Chat GPT Will Change the World

“The new programs like ChatGPT will make many office jobs more efficient by helping to write invoices or letters” said the Microsoft co-founder in his interview

Chat GPT ever since its release in November 2022 has brought about a revolution in the tech world and has started a chain of investments into the Artificial Intelligence industry that is now creating AI products at a rate faster than ever.

Being a major driving force for the AI industry, Chat GPT has gained success, praise and lately a large amount of competition. The chatbot gained a record 100 million users just after two months of being publicly released, tech giant Microsoft went on to sign a $10 billion deal with its creators Open AI and the tool is now being used with Microsoft Web Browser ‘Bing’.

The tool has also been a cause of trouble for Microsoft competitors, especially Google, who have made some serious decisions over the last few weeks by pushing its AI development to the fullest. The company has developed its own Chat GPT rival named ‘Bard’ and is releasing a series of advanced AI tools.

Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft while talking about the revolutionary AI chatbot said that Chat GPT might go on to change the world.

In his interview with a German business daily newspaper Handelsblatt, Gates said that “Until now, artificial intelligence could read and write, but could not understand the content. The new programs like ChatGPT will make many office jobs more efficient by helping to write invoices or letters. This will change our world.”

