Microsoft Pauses Xbox Handheld Development for Windows Gaming

Microsoft has reportedly put its dedicated Xbox handheld console on hold, redirecting its focus towards optimizing Windows 11 for handheld gaming devices. This strategic shift aims to bolster Windows-based handhelds’ competitiveness against Valve’s SteamOS.







Xbox Handheld Project Shelved Amid Strategic Reassessment

Initially, Microsoft had been developing a proprietary Xbox handheld device, codenamed “Project Keystone.” They intended to provide a portable Xbox gaming experience to everyone. However, the company has now paused this project to concentrate on enhancing the Windows 11 gaming ecosystem for handheld devices.

Collaboration with Asus on Project Kennan Continues

While the standalone Xbox handheld is on hold, Microsoft continues its collaboration with Asus on “Project Kennan,” a handheld gaming device that integrates Xbox features with Windows 11. This partnership underscores Microsoft’s commitment to supporting third-party hardware that leverages its software ecosystem.

H3: Enhancing Windows 11 for Handheld Gaming

The decision to prioritize Windows 11 optimization stems from the need to improve the operating system’s performance on handheld gaming PCs. Users have reported challenges with Windows 11’s interface and functionality on smaller screens and touch-based inputs. Microsoft aims to address these issues by refining the user experience, making Windows 11 more suitable for portable gaming devices.







Competitive Landscape Influences Microsoft’s Strategy

Valve’s SteamOS has gained traction in the handheld gaming market, offering a Linux-based alternative optimized for portable gaming. The success of devices like the Steam Deck has highlighted the demand for specialized operating systems in this segment. Microsoft’s shift in focus reflects an effort to ensure Windows 11 remains a competitive platform for handheld gaming.

Future Outlook for Xbox Handheld Development

While the dedicated Xbox project is currently paused, Microsoft has not ruled out the possibility of revisiting it in the future. The company is expected to continue evaluating the handheld gaming market’s dynamics and may resume development based on evolving consumer demands and technological advancements.