Microsoft Set To Launch The ‘Next Generation Of Windows’ Very Soon

At Microsoft’s mega-event i.e. Microsoft Build, CEO Satya Nadella mentioned in his Build keynote that he had been testing ‘the next generation of Windows’ in recent months which probably means Windows users will be getting big UI changes, a new store, and more.

In his keynote, the CEO of the tech giant stated the following:

“Soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators. I’ve been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I’m incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows. Our promise to you is this: we will create more opportunity for every Windows developer today and welcome every creator who is looking for the most innovative, new, open platform to build and distribute and monetize applications. We look forward to sharing more very soon.”

Apart from just the user interface, it has become quite clear that the company is also working on a new store app. The CEO hinted at this as he mentions the concept of unlocking a better economy for developers and creators within Windows itself. Hence, significant changes are inbound such as allowing developers to submit Windows apps to the store including browsers even.

There are even rumors that Microsoft may even allow third-party commerce platforms in apps in order to avoid the company’s very own 15 percent cut on apps and 12 percent cut on games.

In addition, Windows 10X which was built for dual-screen devices will be integrated into the normal Windows 10. This will include new system icons and the end of Windows 95-era icons.

All in all, it is expected that this version of Windows 10 will be something worth waiting for.