News, Technology

Microsoft Set To Reveal The Next Generation Of Windows On June 24th

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 41 sec read>

Microsoft is set to unveil the next generation of Windows in an event later this month. The tech giant will be sending invites globally for this special event on June 24th which take place at 8:00 PM (Pakistan Standard Time). This event will include keynotes and presentations from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella as well as Chief Product Officer Panos Panay.

The next-gen of Windows was initially teased by the company’s CEO at the ever-popular Microsoft Build event where Satya mentioned key changes in terms of user interface which was under a codename called ‘Sun Valley’. Moreover, it seems that Microsoft has even teased a new Windows logo.

Read More: Microsoft Set To Launch The ‘Next Generation Of Windows’ Very Soon

In addition to the new update, the company had also confirmed that Windows 10X which was an OS originally built for dual-screen devices will be discontinued. This further extends to the company taking out key elements from 10X and integrating them into the next-gen Windows. Moreover, there are rumors of a new Microsoft Store as well.

We can expect these rumors to come true and more in the company’s upcoming event.

Microsoft Windows
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

PITB holds online IT training for Public prosecutors

in News, Technology
Jun 3, 2021  ·  

New system to enable farmer’s direct access to market & eliminate middlemen’s role

in News, Technology
Jun 3, 2021  ·  

China sets new world record with its 120 million degrees Celsius ‘artificial sun’

in News
Jun 2, 2021  ·  