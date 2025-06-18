By AbdulWasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Microsoft Unveils Next Gen Xbox Vision With Amd And Ai Push

Microsoft has officially lifted the curtain on its next-gen Xbox, and it’s nothing short of a total platform revolution. Built in partnership with AMD, the new Xbox will run on cutting-edge custom silicon designed to push graphical performance, AI integration, and cross-device play to new heights.



Xbox president Sarah Bond revealed that this next-gen powerhouse will not be chained to a single ecosystem. Instead, it will support multiple stores, cloud services, handhelds, and Windows PCs, all while maintaining full compatibility with your current game library. Think of it as the most open and versatile Xbox ever imagined.

New Xbox With A Smarter Gaming Prospect

One of the most intriguing features is an integrated AI assistant dubbed “Copilot for Gaming.” This digital companion, powered by a custom Neural Processing Unit (NPU), will provide you with real-time gameplay tips, accessibility guidance, and intelligent suggestions based on your in-game behavior.

Microsoft’s expansion into hybrid cloud gaming is even more ambitious. The new Xbox will enable games to dynamically offload processing between the console and the cloud. Because of that,, it will enable next-level graphics and vast, reactive game worlds to run smoother. Microsoft refers to it as the “most significant technological advancement in a generation.”



Xbox Is Going Handheld And Maybe Even Steam-Ready

Microsoft is also building an Xbox-branded handheld, codenamed “Kennan,” expected to launch in late 2025. Designed in collaboration with OEMs like Asus, this portable system will run on Windows, support Xbox Game Pass, and even allow access to third-party stores like Steam.

Meanwhile, the full next-gen console is set for a 2027 to 2028 release window. Which promises a unified experience across couch, cloud, and on-the-go play.

Players React: “If This Runs Steam, I’m In!”

Early fan reactions have been electric. “If Microsoft drops a next-gen Xbox and PC hybrid with Steam support, I’m buying it day one,” one Redditor posted. Others cheered the AI upgrades and handheld rumors, though some voiced caution about juggling legacy support and Windows integration.

Analysts say Microsoft’s bold vision comes with real challenges. The AI-powered hardware could draw heavy energy, and success will hinge on reliable global cloud access. Still, with AMD, AI, Steam, and full device freedom in play, the next-gen Xbox could redefine what a console even is.

AMD, Microsoft, Xbox
AbdulWasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pakistan Based Allia Health Grabs 2m For Better Mental Healthcare

Pakistan-Based Allia Health Grabs $2M for Better Mental Healthcare

Ministry-of-Information-and-Technology

IT Ministry launches $78m Project To Enhance Digital Services

Pakistan Pushes For Cashless Economy Under Pm Sharifs Leadership

Pakistan Pushes for Cashless Economy: High Level Committee formed

Massive Discounts On Toyota Cars Beat The Budget Price Surge

Toyota Cars Now Cheaper – Huge Discounts Before Month-End

Pakistan Mulls Starlink Rollout While Neighboring Countries Adopt

Pakistan Stuck with Starlink Rollout while neighboring Countries Adopt

Govt To Block 5 Million Sims Linked To Expired Cnics

Govt to block 5 Million SIMs linked to expired CNICs

Google Gemini Freaks Out Playing Pokemon Caught Live

Google Gemini Freaks Out Playing Pokémon, Caught Live

Govt Cuts Solar Panel Tax To 10 Amid Imf Deal

Govt Cuts Solar Panel Tax to 10% Amid IMF Deal

Nsaves Impact On Global Users Financial Tools For Stability Growth And Control

nsave’s Impact on Global Users: Financial Tools for Stability, Growth, and Control

Ncert Flags Whatsapp Hacking Risk Via Fake Links

NCERT Flags WhatsApp Hacking Risk via Fake Links

Google Pixel 10 To Gain Blazing Fast Ultrasonic Fingerprint Tech

Google Pixel 10 to Gain Blazing-Fast Ultrasonic Fingerprint Tech

Punjab Allocates Rs 1 24 Trillion For Roads Public Transport Upgrades

Punjab allocates Rs 1.24 Trillion for roads & public transport upgrades

Europe Embraces Nvidias Sovereign Ai Push With Local Partners

Europe Embraces Nvidia’s ‘Sovereign AI’ Push with Local Partners