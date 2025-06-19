Midjourney Enters Ai Video Race With V1 Launch

Midjourney, the powerhouse behind some of the most popular AI-generated images, has officially entered the AI video space with the launch of its first video generation model, V1.







Unlike traditional video tools, V1 is an image-to-video model, designed to turn a single static image into four dynamic, five-second video clips. Users can upload an existing image or use one generated by other Midjourney models to kickstart the process. For now, V1 is accessible only via Discord and exclusively on the web.

Introducing our V1 Video Model. It’s fun, easy, and beautiful. Available at 10$/month, it’s the first video model for *everyone* and it’s available now. pic.twitter.com/iBm0KAN8uy — Midjourney (@midjourney) June 18, 2025

V1’s release sets Midjourney up against major AI players like OpenAI’s Sora, Runway’s Gen-4, Adobe’s Firefly, and Google’s Veo 3. But unlike these tools, which are often built for commercial purposes like advertising and B-roll, Midjourney maintains its artistic edge, catering to creatives and hobbyists.







According to CEO David Holz, the ultimate vision goes far beyond video generation; it’s about building “real-time open-world simulations.” Future plans include AI-generated 3D models and real-time systems, signaling a steady expansion of Midjourney’s creative capabilities.

Features, Pricing, and Controversy

V1 isn’t just a basic video tool. It offers a range of customizable settings, from automatic animations to manual text-based directions. Users can adjust video dynamics with “low motion” or “high motion” toggles and stretch their videos up to 21 seconds using four-second extensions. This control offers both randomness and precision, hallmarks of Midjourney’s creative-first philosophy.

However, diving into video creation comes at a cost. Video generation requires 8x more credits than image generation, meaning users will burn through their plans faster. The entry-level Basic plan starts at $10/month, but those wanting unlimited video access in “Relax” mode will need to opt for the $60 Pro plan or $120 Mega plan. Midjourney has stated it will review its pricing over the next month based on user demand and feedback.

midjourney introduces video generation and it’s surpassing all my expectations. pic.twitter.com/lWqakbSTVV — Phi Hoang (@apostraphi) June 18, 2025

Not all headlines have been celebratory. Just a week before V1’s debut, Disney and Universal sued Midjourney, alleging that some of its AI-generated images feature copyrighted characters such as “Darth Vader” and “Homer Simpson.” This lawsuit underscores the broader industry concerns that AI-generated media could undermine original creative work, a tension that’s unlikely to ease anytime soon.

As AI continues to blur the lines between imagination and reality, V1 marks a significant milestone in Midjourney’s evolving story, one that could reshape how creatives visualize and animate their ideas in the digital age.