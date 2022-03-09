MMBL honored with the ‘D&I Leader’ award for the Second Time in a Row

Pakistan’s largest digital Bank, Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) has once again clinched the Corporate Social Responsibility Award in the category of “Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Leader” for advancing D&I through its flagship women empowerment and disability inclusion initiatives, Women Inspirational Network (WIN) and Humqadam program. The 11th Annual International Corporate Social Responsibility Summit & Awards 2022, were held in Karachi by The Professionals Network and are the first and only (CSR) Award of Pakistan registered with the IPO Government of Pakistan. The ceremony was attended by prominent business personalities and professionals from the industry, government organizations, NGOs, academia, and the media.

Under its flagship initiatives WIN and Humqadam, MMBL is supporting women and differently-abled individuals by facilitating them to overcome barriers restricting their access to financial empowerment. In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030, the bank has been providing training opportunities to women and differently-abled individuals to strengthen their professional capabilities with a focus on improving their digital and financial skillsets in the rapidly evolving banking ecosystem of Pakistan.

Expressing her thoughts on receiving the award, Samiha Ali Zahid, Chief People Officer at MMBL said:

“MMBL is honored to be recognized by The Professionals Network (TPN) for its efforts to become a catalyst of change for diversity and inclusion. This award is a reflection of MMBL’s commitment to uplift marginalized social groups, including women and differently-abled individuals by providing a platform and enabling them to grow professionally. As Pakistan’s largest digital bank, MMBL reinforces its commitment to roll out innovative financial products and services for everyone, leaving no one behind, by removing all potential barriers and building a truly inclusive digitally and financially enabled Pakistan.”

Through its expansive financial services portfolio, MMBL provides easy accessibility of its digital financial solutions, and has trained over 500 women, and onboarded over 9 differently-enabled individuals under the WIN and Humqadam program, respectively. MMBL remains dedicated to fostering inclusion and empowerment opportunities for all using the power of digital financial services.