Mobile giant Huuuge Games invests big in new social gaming platform developed by Turbo Labz

Huuuge Games has signed a multi-million publishing deal for the 2020 launch of Chess Star, the first mobile title powered by Turbo Labz’s social gaming platform.

This marks the first strategic investment of the gaming giant into Pakistan’s mobile gaming industry. Chess Star is expected to be one of the biggest board game releases of the year and will target 700 million chess players around the world.

“We see the investment as a huge validation of the strength of our platform and global alignment of the company’s vision,” said Faraz Ahmed, Turbo Labz’s CEO. “Backed by Huuuge’s world class publishing capabilities, we intend to grow our team and scale the company operations to expand the platform’s services and develop more games.”

Turbo Labz is a mobile games studio founded by industry veterans based in Lahore, Pakistan. Financially backed by 47 Ventures, a high growth technology VC fund, Turbo Labz is part of a bubbling $70 billion global mobile games industry.

Huuuge Games is an international publisher and a global leader in real-time free-to-play social gaming. Armed with a $100M+ annual marketing budget, they currently have more than 1.5 million daily active players across their portfolio of games.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk