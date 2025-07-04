By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 53 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Mobile Services Shut Down In Peshawar On 9th And 10th Muharram

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Interior Department has announced a temporary shutdown of mobile phone services in Peshawar on Muharram 9 and 10, in view of heightened security during Ashura processions.

Mobile services will go offline after Friday prayers on 8 Muharram. Services will be restored at around 10 p.m. on the night of Ashura (10 Muharram).

The Interior Department and the Police say the move aims to:

  • Strengthen security along procession routes
  • Enhance monitoring in strategically sensitive zones
  • Help prevent any untoward incidents during the religious gatherings

Security agencies, including police, Frontier Constabulary, and other departments, will utilize:

  • Drone cameras, CCTV, and advanced tech
  • These layers of monitoring aim to improve situational awareness during the processions

This strategy has been repeatedly implemented during Ashura, especially in 2024, when similar restrictions were imposed. In previous years, authorities combined:

  • Mobile shutdowns
  • Deployment of more than 10,000 security personnel (police, FC, army)
  • Installation of CCTV, drone surveillance, and sniper units to ensure peaceful observances

The temporary suspension of mobile networks during Muharram is a calculated security measure in Peshawar. It complements extensive surveillance and personnel deployment efforts aimed at preserving order during these significant religious events.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

