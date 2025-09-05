Moitt Seeks Lead Consultant For National Digital Services Platform

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) for Consultancy for Digital Citizen Services under the World Bank-financed Digital Economy Enhancement Project.

National Information Technology Board (NITB) is the client and will lead implementation and stakeholder coordination. The notice seeks a lead consultant to design, develop, and deploy a national digital citizen services platform and web portal.

The contract will follow World Bank procurement rules and the quality and cost-based selection method. The project is funded under DEEP with a total program budget of $77.73 million and World Bank Credit number 7514 PK. The consultancy project will be scheduled over a year and will include architecture design creation, pilot launch, countrywide implementation, and technical handover to government personnel.

Firms must demonstrate at least 10 years of relevant experience in IT consulting and systems integration with substantial public sector work. Required key experts include a Project Director, a Solution Architect, a Lead Mobile Engineer, an Integration Specialist, a UI UX Lead, and a Cybersecurity Specialist.

Joint ventures of up to three partners are allowed, and partners will be jointly and severally liable. Firms on the World Bank debarment list are not eligible.

The consultant will integrate the platform with the national digital identity system, shared government data layers, and a government-hosted cloud environment.

The scope involves testing the performance of the security testing, user training, and documentation. The technical proposals should not include price information, and cost proposals will be sought during the RFP step.

EOI must be submitted by 3:00 PM on 5 September 2025. Submissions may be delivered by hand, by post, or by email to the address specified in the REOI document. Late submissions will not be considered. Shortlisted firms will be invited to prepare full proposals for technical and financial evaluation.