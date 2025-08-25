By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Mojang Reveals Secret Behind Minecrafts Elder Guardian In New Video

Deep within the ocean monuments of Minecraft lurks a boss mob that can send even veteran players scrambling for air. Known for its piercing eye, bone-rattling spikes, and crippling debuffs, this underwater menace remains one of the most feared encounters in the game.

The creature can unleash a devastating laser attack, with its glowing beam charging from purple to yellow before turning green and striking with up to 12 points of damage. For players unlucky enough to be in range, survival often means retreat rather than confrontation.

Elder Guardian: Mysteries Peeled

Unlike many foes, the Elder Guardian actively punishes players who get too reckless. When it feels threatened, spikes shoot out from its body, dealing damage to anyone who dares to get too close. Melee fighters need to be really careful with their timing, or they might end up hurting themselves instead.

One of its most notorious abilities is Mining Fatigue III, which it casts on any player within a 50-block radius. This frustrating status effect significantly slows down both mining and attack speeds, making sure that any escape routes are blocked before they can even be created.

All of these details were revealed in a brand-new developer video released by Mojang. The feature, led by Jens Bergensten, Agnes Larsson, Samuel Åberg, and Laura de Llorens, breaks down every ability of the Elder Guardian and demonstrates how players can prepare for the fight. Here’s a video where Mojang explains the enigma of Elder Guardian:

YouTube video

What Can Minecraft Players Learn

The Elder Guardian is the gatekeeper of Minecraft’s ocean monuments, standing between explorers and valuable loot such as sponges, prismarine, and tide armor trim. Understanding its mechanics is essential for survival, making it both a challenge and a rite of passage for players venturing beneath the waves.

Elder Guardians in Minecraft can be quite a challenge! With their hefty health pool, powerful beam attacks, and the annoying Mining Fatigue effect that slows you down when you’re underwater, they really know how to put up a fight. Plus, their “thorns” ability means that if you hit them, you’ll take damage too. And let’s not forget, battling them in the underwater setting of the Ocean Monument adds even more complexity to the encounter!

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

