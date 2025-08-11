Move Over Liquid Glass Ios 26 Unveils 3 New Power Packed Features

Apple’s iOS 26 is finally moving beyond the polarizing Liquid Glass redesign. Reports from MacRumors and TechRadar confirm three standout features coming to iOS 26 when it rolls out at the end of this year, and we are here for it.

3 New Features Coming to iOS 26

Adaptive Power Mode Boosts Battery Efficiency

Adaptive Power Mode debuts on the iPhone 15 Pro and newer models. It dynamically adjusts performance to extend battery life. The feature lowers screen brightness or delays non urgent tasks during heavy use. Low Power Mode only kicks in at 20% and cuts performance aggressively. Adaptive Power Mode works proactively and seamlessly.

Apple tested the feature extensively during the beta phase. It serves users who want longer battery life without losing performance. However, the feature works only on devices with Apple Intelligence. That limitation sparks questions about access for older models.

Digital Passport: TSA Ready ID in Your Wallet

Digital Passport upgrades Apple Wallet. It lets eligible U.S. users store a secure passport copy for TSA checkpoint verification. In iOS 26, you can scan your physical passport and meet REAL ID standards. The feature simplifies domestic travel identity checks.

However, Apple warns it does not replace a physical passport or work for international travel. That limitation may dampen excitement. MacRumors notes that the feature could also support app based age and identity verification. This step pushes Apple further toward digital first travel solutions.

AirPlay Arrives on CarPlay: Videos in the Driver’s Seat

AirPlay for CarPlay finally lets iPhone users stream videos to their car’s display. The feature works only when parked to ensure safety. Apple first showcased it at WWDC 2025. It requires compatible vehicles, so the rollout may take time.

The upgrade makes CarPlay a true multimedia hub during pit stops or downtime. It also fulfills a long standing user request for video playback. In the past, only unofficial tweaks allowed this capability. MacRumors says the move could shift in car entertainment expectations.

With the iPhone 17 event slated for September 9 and pre-orders starting September 12, these tools deepen iOS utility but may not fully eclipse the Liquid Glass buzz.