Mozilla Shuts Down Pocket and Fakespot to Refocus on Firefox

In a strategic shift, Mozilla has announced the discontinuation of its Pocket and Fakespot services, aiming to reallocate resources towards enhancing its flagship Firefox browser with advanced AI capabilities.







Mozilla Pocket: The End of an Era

Pocket, the widely used read-it-later application that Mozilla acquired in 2017, will cease operations on July 8, 2025. Users will have the ability to export their saved content until October 8, 2025, at which point all data will be irreversibly deleted.

Mozilla pulled the Pocket app and browser extensions from app stores on May 22, 2025. Nevertheless, users who have previously installed the application are permitted to re-download it until October 8. The organization is promptly terminating subscriptions and issuing prorated refunds for annual plans.

Pocket’s email newsletter, Pocket Hits, will persist under the new moniker “Ten Tabs,” despite the shutdown. However, it will no longer include a weekend edition.







Fakespot: AI Review Checker Bids Farewell

Fakespot, the AI-based tool for detecting fake product reviews, will be discontinued on July 1, 2025. The Review Checker feature integrated into Firefox will shut down earlier, on June 10, 2025. Mozilla cited sustainability challenges as the reason for the shutdown, stating that while the idea resonated, it didn’t fit a model they could sustain.

A Renewed Focus on Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla’s decision to sunset these services aligns with its renewed focus on Firefox. The company plans to invest in AI-powered features like vertical tabs and smart search, aiming to create a more personalized and powerful browsing experience.

“Firefox is the only major browser not backed by a billionaire, and our independence shapes everything we build,” Mozilla stated. “This independence allows us to prioritize building products and tools, which shape the future of the internet for the better.”

Transitioning to Alternatives

For users seeking alternatives to Pocket, options like Instapaper, Wallabag, and Raindrop.io offer similar read-it-later functionalities.

Mozilla’s strategic realignment underscores its commitment to evolving with user needs and technological advancements, focusing on delivering a robust and innovative browsing experience through Firefox.