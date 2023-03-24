NADRA Introduces Pak-ID Mobile Application

National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched another latest application, Pak-ID mobile application, to facilitate its citizens

The app will facilitate citizens applying for the National Identity Card.

Citizens now access the process of applications for their identity cards and documents and documents while sitting at home.

NADRA has taken another initiative to facilitate its customers by providing the latest mobile app, which enables people to access and apply from any part of the country.

Tariq Malik, Nadra Chairman, requested the general masses to apprise themselves about the application’s performance. NADRA’S mobile app has made Pakistan the world’s first country to introduce “ID Technology”.

Moreover, the next-generation Pak-ID mobile app is operational with a beta release.

Once citizens are done with the entire process of filling up the application through this app while sitting at home, they can get their ID documents delivered to their doorstep.

Thanks to such an initiative, Pakistani citizens can now enjoy getting their ID cards without facing long queues or hazardous situations.

According to Tariq Malik, “the mobile app includes a document identification system and biometric verification facility. Citizens can upload necessary documents through the mobile app”.

In addition, he also said that “photographs, fingerprints and digital signature can also be added to the online application. Hence, the initiative will play a significant role in achieving the objectives of Digital Pakistan”.

Indeed, the initiative of introducing this mobile app will bring immense convenience, especially to overseas Pakistanis.

” Pakistan becomes trailblazer in ID Management Industry by introducing a mobile app which captures biometrics-fingerprints, facial recognition and scan documents needed for processing citizens ‘ID cards and documents”.

In a meeting, Tariq Malik also said that “the digital dividends of such technology innovation would yield positive results in financial inclusion”. Though, ease of business and e-governance initiative by offering remote identification and e-KYC”.

Moreover, this initiative is also expected to open new vistas for businesses offering them to rapidly onboard users and provide modern password-less authentication.

Citizens can avail of the opportunity by downloading it from Google Play Store for Android users. At the same time, Apple users can access it through Apple Store (iOS).

Alas, Pak-Identity is NADRA’S online identity issuance service that enables an end-to-end solution for applying for an identity card.

Pakistani citizens can take advantage of this app by applying for the following identity documents:

Modification of CNIC

Reprint/Lost of CNIC

Renewal of CNIC

New NICOP

Modification of NICOP

Renewal of NICOP

Lost/Reprint of NICOP

In addition, it also facilitates different functionalities such as:

Fingerprints acquisition through mobile camera

User-based inbox with a list of all applications

Account login through biometrics

Digital signature captures through the handset’s touchscreen

Attested verification through OTP

Documents uploading procedure through mobile camera or by uploading option

ICAO-based photograph capture through the handset camera

