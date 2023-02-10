NADRA Is All Set To Install Biometric System in Sindh Revenue Offices

Board Of Revenue Sindh (BoR) and Nadra technologies limited (NTL), a subsidiary of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), in collaboration, signed an agreement for the installation of Nadra linked Biometric Verification System.

Though the system will cater to all Sub-Registrar Offices across Sindh to prevent impersonation in property registration in the province at Revenue House Clifton Karachi.

Malik Saleem, Deputy Director of NTL, and Abdul Wajid Shaikh, Project director, of automation of stamps and Registration (ASR), BoR Sindh, mutually signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Moreover, members of R&S, Board Of Revenue, Sindh Syed Ahmed Ali Shah, Inspector General Registration Sindh Zulfiqar Ali Khushk, and other important figures of the Board of Revenue of Sindh and Nadra Technologies Limited were also a part of the meeting.

Highlighting the importance of taking an inactive of installing a biometric system, the member R&S, Board Of Revenue, Sindh, Syed Ahmed Ali Shah, stated that “it would help ensure accurate identification of parties to property transactions including sellers and purchasers of property and thereby ensure a safe and secure sale, purchase and transfer of immovable property in Sindh province.”

However, this action will improve transparency in property registration. In addition, he expressed the resolve to transform BoR into a modern public sector organization.

Abdul Wajid Shaikh, project director of ASR, said that Nadra linked Biometric system is the most effective and safe method of individual identification in Pakistan.

Moreover, he added that implementing this digital IT solution in property registration would eliminate the risk of fraud and impersonation in property registration and check the illegal transfer of property.

Alas, this process will surely help to improvise the property system and will lead to a purely transparent way of transfers, new registrations, and other essential property cases.

Read more:

Nadra Launches Doorstep Car Registration And Transfer Service In Islamabad

NADRA Launches Artificial Intelligence-based Solution For Verifying Fingerprints of Senior Citizens