By Manik Aftab ⏐ 34 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nadra Union Council Services Now Available At These Locations

In a bid to prevent identity fraud and unauthorized entries in national databases, NADRA has launched a phone-based family tree verification system, enabling citizens to check and report any suspicious additions to their records. This initiative is part of broader government efforts to curb the misuse of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and Pakistani passports.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry shared these developments during a recent session of the upper house. He revealed that over 5,000 passports issued to individuals falsely claiming Pakistani nationality were detected abroad, primarily in Saudi Arabia. These passports were surrendered voluntarily when the holders admitted they were not Pakistani citizens.

NADRA Family Tree Verification System Aims to Curb Identity Fraud

According to Chaudhry, the fraudulent acquisition of CNICs and passports was often made possible by manipulating NADRA’s family tree database. In many cases, non-nationals were inserted into family trees by NADRA staff or by families for personal gain. He stressed that NADRA’s phone-based family tree verification system now provides a direct way for citizens to identify and remove such fraudulent entries.

To clean up the national database, the Ministry of Interior conducted two major verification campaigns in 2014 and 2019. These efforts were further supported by the creation of a dual verification process involving district-level committees led by Deputy Commissioners and Zonal Verification Boards reviewing flagged cases.

Talal Chaudhry also clarified that NADRA’s actions were not based on provincial discrimination. “NADRA operates on a national basis, and we do not treat any region differently,” he said. He acknowledged, however, that the highest number of fake identity cases were reported in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa due to system abuse.

The effectiveness of the public facilitation system is evident, as NADRA received 71,000 complaints from individuals reporting unauthorized entries in their family trees. To ensure accountability, 266 NADRA employees were dismissed following departmental inquiries, and further criminal proceedings were initiated against others, including senior officials.

Chaudhry assured the House that any case highlighted by parliamentarians would be thoroughly re-examined and re-verified to uphold the integrity of the national identity system.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Govt Plans Interest Free Loans For Punjab E Taxi Scheme

Govt Plans Interest-Free Loans for Punjab E-Taxi Scheme

Massive Blow To Huawei As Pta Suspends License

Massive Blow to Huawei as PTA Suspends License

Google

Google Raises Nest Aware Subscription Prices

Islamabad Excise Department Fines Rs67700 In Road Safety Drive

Islamabad Excise Department fines Rs67,700 in road safety drive

Lahore Begins Trial Of Pakistans First Trackless Metro System

Lahore Begins Trial of Pakistan’s First Trackless Metro System

Islamabad Underpass Cracks After First Rain

Islamabad Underpass Cracks After First Rain

Monsoon Fury Disrupts Internet Across Punjab

Monsoon Fury Disrupts Internet Across Punjab

Students Can Now Enroll In New Bs Programs At Aiou

Students Can Now Enroll in New BS Programs at AIOU

Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro Camera Specifications Leak Online

Pixel 10 Series

Google Announces When Pixel 10 Series Will Be Unveiled

Pakistan Railways Revives Pak Business Express With High Hopes

Pakistan Railways Revives Pak Business Express with High Hopes

Heavy Rains Disrupt Flight Operations At Islamabad Airport

Heavy Rains Disrupt Flight Operations at Islamabad Airport

Honda Atlas Begins Car Exports To Japan Amid Rising Sales

Honda Atlas Begins Car Exports to Japan Amid Rising Sales