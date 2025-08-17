By Manik Aftab ⏐ 18 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Nadra Union Council Services Now Available At These Locations

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a new Karachi service center to make CNIC services more accessible and reduce the burden on citizens.

Director General NADRA Sindh, Amir Ali Khan, inaugurated the new registration office at the Public Center in Karachi, announcing that the facility will offer faster and more efficient services for issuing Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) and related documents.

He further revealed that two additional NADRA mega centers are planned for Karachi to meet the city’s growing demand. Alongside this expansion, the “madadgaar” stations located outside existing mega centers will be upgraded to executive setups, streamlining visitor experience.

Khan also encouraged citizens to use NADRA’s official mobile application, Pak ID, which enables users to renew CNICs, complete biometric verification, and access other services from home. The app is designed to cut down on in-person visits, especially benefiting residents of remote or underserved areas.

According to NADRA officials, the new Karachi service center, along with digital solutions, will benefit millions by improving service delivery and enhancing citizen engagement across the city.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

