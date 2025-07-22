Nadra Rolls Out New Services With Cnic Option For Women

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched new ID services to improve public access and transparency, introducing updated B-Forms for children and a CNIC option allowing women to list their father’s name instead of their husband’s.

Speaking at a press briefing in Karachi, NADRA Director and Spokesperson Syed Shabahat Ali announced that these services will be available at the new 24/7 National Registration Centres (Big NRCs) in Malir Cantt, Malir, and Surjani Town. These centres are aimed at providing round-the-clock assistance with CNIC and family registration services.

As part of a major overhaul of Pakistan’s identity registration system, the child registration certificate (B-Form) has been revised nationwide. Children above the age of three must now provide photographs and biometric data, while those under three can still follow a simplified process. Each child will be issued a separate B-Form, which will now be required for passport applications, replacing all older formats.

Women Can Now Choose to Include Father’s Name on CNIC

One of the key updates includes a new CNIC service feature that allows women to include their father’s name instead of their husband’s on their national ID cards; a move welcomed for promoting personal choice and autonomy.

To improve service delivery, NADRA has also shifted ID-related services from post offices to 1,200 union councils across Pakistan, including 100 in Sindh and 20 in Karachi. These local offices will now handle CNIC renewals, marital status updates, and lost card replacements.

Citizens may also access these services through the Pak-ID mobile application, which charges standard fees and remains a popular option for overseas Pakistanis seeking convenient identity services.

With these service upgrades and broader outreach, NADRA aims to modernize the registration process and resolve long-standing concerns, especially those impacting women and children across the country.