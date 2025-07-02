Nadra Union Council Services Now Available At These Locations

In a major relief for citizens, NADRA Union Council services have been launched, enabling people to conveniently access key identity-related facilities without repeated trips to NADRA offices.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has rolled out this initiative to simplify public access by offering all essential services directly through local Union Council offices. Under the new plan, residents can now handle National Identity Card (CNIC) issuance and renewals, apply for Child Registration Certificates (B-Forms), obtain Family Registration Certificates, update marital status, cancel ID cards, and more—right from their respective Union Councils.

Initially, NADRA Union Council services have been made available in several locations, including Islamabad’s Saidpur, Sihala, Model Town, Koral, and I-10/4; Chakwal’s Mureed area; and Gujrat’s Daulat Nagar. This phased rollout is aimed at gradually expanding across other regions to minimize the burden on central NADRA offices and reduce long waiting times.

As part of its broader efforts to improve service delivery, NADRA recently streamlined the CNIC issuance process to cut down on long queues. In Karachi, the authority increased its biker service fleet from three to eight units. This move allows for quicker home delivery of CNIC renewals and related services, benefiting residents across all districts of the city.

Director General Amir Ali Khan shared that Karachi residents can now use the biker service for CNIC renewal and other identity-related needs, significantly improving convenience. He also highlighted the authority’s recent awareness efforts around the Pak ID mobile application. To educate citizens, NADRA organized a roadshow in Karachi, complemented by marketing campaigns at universities, schools, and shopping malls.

Additionally, NADRA has upgraded the Pak ID app’s software to resolve all previous technical glitches, ensuring a smoother experience for users seeking online identity solutions.

With the launch of NADRA Union Council services and the expansion of mobile and digital facilities, the authority continues to advance its mission of making identity services more accessible, transparent, and user-friendly for people across Pakistan.