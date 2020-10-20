NASA nominates Nokia to build the first ever cellular network on the moon

Mobile networks are going to go lunar! In an awe-inspiring move, NASA and Nokia are joining hands to build the first ever cellular network on the moon by late 2022.

The main idea is to build and launch an ultra-compact, low-power, space-resilient, end-to-end LTE solution on the lunar surface. For this purpose, Nokia has partnered up with Intuitive Machines to integrate a network that will configure itself upon deployment and thus establish the first ever LTE connection on the moon.

This heralds a significant chapter in Nokia’s history, as the telecom company will have the honor of building a momentous LTE/4G network on our lunar neighbor. It will basically be able to provide critical communication services for different data transmission applications like command and control functions in spaceships, remote control of lunar robot explorers, real-time navigation, and streaming of high-quality video.

By being the first company of its kind to move into this space, Nokia will be able to dominate an important aspect of human presence on the moon for years to come.

Chief Technology Officer at Nokia Marcus Weldon believes that his company is, yet again, poised to pioneer an innovative development for humanity.

“Reliable, resilient and high-capacity communications networks will be key to supporting sustainable human presence on the lunar surface. By building the first high performance wireless network solution on the moon, Nokia Bell Labs is once again planting the flag for pioneering innovation beyond the conventional limits,” he commented.

Nokia’s lunar network will be designed keeping the harsh conditions of outer space in mind. The fully integrated cellular network will be very resilient, and able to meet the extreme size, weight, and power constraints of space payloads.

