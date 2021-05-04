News, Technology

NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Set To Enter New Phase

After going through all four test flights on Mars, NASA’s helicopter is ready for its graduation. NASA had announced that the Ingenuity will be shifting from a proof-of-concept technology demonstration to a more ambitious mission gauging.

This will include understanding how techniques such as aerial scouting and other functions may benefit the exploration of the Red Planet. Moreover, a 30-day planned project extension was outlined at the control centre of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

The successful phase 4 four of the flight was estimated for about 2-minutes. Based on the data returned, it was determined that the helicopter covered a round trip distance of 872 feet which is equivalent to three football fields. The speed was estimated at 8 miles per hour.

Moreover, the helicopter flew at a height of 16 feet which is equivalent to the normal ground surveillance work. However, the results were quite similar to the second and third flights in terms of altitude.

After such successful trials, it is expected that NASA will involve more projects in regards to proving sustainable life on Mars.

