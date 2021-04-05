NASA’s Mars over drops off the Ingenuity helicopter ahead of historic flight

In recent news, NASA’s Mars rover known as ‘Perseverance’ has dropped off the mini helicopter called ‘Ingenuity’ ahead of the four-pound aircraft’s historic first flight.

The helicopter dropped four inches from the belly of the Perseverance to the surface of Mars. Although four inches (which is nearly 10 cm) does not seem that big of a drop, the main agenda was to achieve a successful landing which is a significant milestone. However, there were numerous challenges for Ingenuity which included the helicopter going through a multi-day process of flipping from a horizontal position on the rover to a vertical position before it was set down.

#MarsHelicopter touchdown confirmed! Its 293 million mile (471 million km) journey aboard @NASAPersevere ended with the final drop of 4 inches (10 cm) from the rover's belly to the surface of Mars today. Next milestone? Survive the night. https://t.co/TNCdXWcKWE pic.twitter.com/XaBiSNebua — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) April 4, 2021

With the Ingenuity now separated from the Perseverance, the helicopter will now have to power and heat itself. The main source for the helicopter will be the sun through the utilization of its solar panel. However, its heater will have a more challenging job of keeping the helicopter warm through the freezing cold nights on Mars, where temperatures can go as low as -130 degrees Fahrenheit.

If the Ingenuity survives the harsh conditions, the helicopter will aim to take the first powered flight on another planet, which is currently set for no earlier than April 11th. The primary aim for Ingenuity is to attempt about five test flights within 30 days before settling down on the surface of Mars forever.