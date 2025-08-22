The Punjab Cyber Emergency Response Team (Punjab CERT) and the National Cyber Emergency Response Team (National CERT) have issued simultaneous high-alert advisories calling for urgent action. These warnings not only target Apple-device users but also entities managing sensitive personal data across the nation.

What’s unique in this wave of alerts is that Punjab CERT’s advisory underscores how easily even harmless actions, like viewing a suspicious image or opening an innocuous email, could actually hand hackers full control over devices.

CERT: ‘Update Your iPhones Now!’

Punjab CERT has flagged critical flaws in Apple products including logic errors and privacy skirting bugs that could let attackers bypass device protections, hijack cameras, or crash apps. With patches now released across iOS 18.6, macOS 15.6, watchOS 11.6, and more, officials warn that delayed updates could open doors for destructive cyber campaigns.

National CERT Advisory

The National Cyber Security Policy 2021 recognizes citizen data protection as a matter of national security and public trust. The advisory highlights growing threats posed by weak internal controls, outdated systems, unencrypted data flows, installation of malicious apps, and poor cyber hygiene, all of which make organizations vulnerable to financial fraud, operational disruption, reputational damage, and potential regulatory action under laws such as PECA 2016. Breaches involving CNIC numbers, health records, or financial information not only erode public trust but also increase risks of exploitation by both criminal and hostile entities.

Cybersecurity is especially crucial now as Pakistan builds institutional support structures like the National Commission for Personal Data Protection. Hence, patch your devices now and ensure that PII practices meet modern standards.

Interestingly, CERT India has also generated an advisory to patch iPhones and other Apple devices as they suspect data theft there as well.