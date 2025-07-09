FAISALABAD: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), working jointly with local law enforcement, busted a large-scale Ponzi scheme being operated from an illegal call centre near Shangla Hill on Shahkot Road.

During the operation, authorities detained 149 individuals, including 78 Pakistani nationals and 73 foreigners. They were reportedly engaged in fraudulent activities under the guise of business communications.

Investigators revealed that the call centre is allegedly owned by a former chairman of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) board of directors. Seven criminal cases have already been filed. The charges include fraud and deception. The prime suspect, Malik Tahseen Awan, is still at large. Law enforcement has confirmed that efforts are ongoing to apprehend him.

This raid highlights the growing collaboration between cybercrime authorities and local enforcement agencies. Together, they are tackling sophisticated fraud networks that pose serious risks to public trust and financial security.