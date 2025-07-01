Nccia Shuts Down 12 Illegal Call Centres Under Operation Grey

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has intensified its crackdown on cyber scams and digital money laundering, successfully shutting down 12 illegal call centres and arresting more than 90 suspects, including several foreign nationals, under its month-long campaign, Operation Grey.

Launched in early June, Operation Grey zeroed in on dismantling sophisticated networks engaged in online fraud and unauthorised international financial transfers. According to NCCIA officials, these illegal setups were operating under the guise of call centres to orchestrate large-scale scams targeting victims across North America, Europe, Asia, and beyond.

So far, the agency has shut down 12 illegal call centres and apprehended 93 individuals. This includes six foreign nationals and three Pakistani facilitators who were allegedly key players in these fraudulent schemes. Authorities revealed that profits from these operations were being siphoned out of Pakistan through international digital channels, posing a serious threat to the country’s financial and cybersecurity.

NCCIA Director General Waqaruddin Syed reaffirmed the agency’s firm commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on cybercrime.

“Operation Grey is focused on dismantling entire criminal networks that compromise Pakistan’s digital ecosystem and international reputation,” he said.

Officials added that the crackdown will continue, with the agency actively tracing additional accomplices and financial conduits tied to these networks.