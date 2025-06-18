By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 52 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ncert Flags Whatsapp Hacking Risk Via Fake Links

In a recent advisory, the National Cyber Emergency Response Team (NCERT) has issued a red alert for WhatsApp users in Pakistan, warning of a surge in phishing and hacking attempts that could put user data at serious risk.



According to NCERT, cybercriminals are leveraging advanced techniques to breach WhatsApp accounts. Attackers are using “fake links and counterfeit verification codes” to trick users. Clicking these links can give hackers access to WhatsApp accounts. Once hacked, the account may be used to spread fake news. Hackers can also commit fraud or steal private photos and contacts.

The alert also mentions that hackers are baiting users with “fake bank loyalty programs and prize offers”. These fraudulent campaigns are designed to appear legitimate and often encourage users to share personal information or login credentials.

NCERT’s Security Recommendations

To defend against such digital threats, NCERT recommends that users immediately enable two-step verification through their WhatsApp settings. This simple step can provide an added layer of security, making it more difficult for unauthorized users to hijack an account.



NCERT emphasizes that users should avoid clicking on suspicious links, especially those related to “address verification, rewards, or surveys.”

It’s also important to double-check messages that seem unusual, even if they appear to come from known contacts. Messages from unknown numbers should be treated with extreme caution.

With WhatsApp being one of the most widely used apps in the country, this warning from NCERT serves as a critical reminder to stay alert and adopt safer digital practices. Enabling security features and being cautious of unsolicited messages can make all the difference.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

