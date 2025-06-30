Is Netflix reviving a beloved show that was previously canceled? It appears that the streaming giant may be doing just that. While Netflix’s top TV shows rarely get a comeback, when it does, it certainly creates a buzz among their audience. The platform typically cleans house, having canceled over 20 shows in early 2025 alone. Past revivals, such as *Sense8* and *Manifest*, demonstrated that fan campaigns and strong performance on the platform can lead to a return of content. Now, *Scandal* joins this prestigious group, suggesting that cancellations may not always be permanent. This indicates that even in the realm of Netflix’s top TV shows, there is still hope for revival.

Scandal originally aired on ABC from 2012 to 2018 and gained renewed traction on Netflix from 2014 until 2020, as it was one of the top Netflix TV shows. Fans quickly locked in on Olivia Pope’s dramatic exploits, and now Netflix has answered the calls by bringing back the entire series.

Redditors on r/Scandal flooded the feed with nostalgic praise. One user wrote, “I miss it so much like I never thought I would genuinely love watching a show for the first time,” echoing a community-wide wave of longing. Longtime fans get to revisit classic scandals, political intrigue, and costume drama. New viewers now have a streamlined opportunity to binge-watch a complete, award-winning series. The return of Scandal may also boost subscriptions and engagement as viewers seek familiar hits.

For Netflix, this revival strengthens subscriber retention, boosts goodwill, and enriches its content library. For fans, it’s validation. The return of Scandal may reignite hope for other shelved favorites. As the streaming wars escalate, Netflix may discover that nostalgia-fueled fan favorite revivals are the ultimate loyalty weapon.