Network Experience Awards Q2 2022: Zong Wins Majority in 4 Categories

Opensignal, a UK-based mobile analytics company, has released its most recent report on Pakistan’s mobile network usage experience in Q2, 2022, as the country’s telecom sector forges ahead with 5G while overcoming its country’s immediate challenges in its way.

Opensignal has devoted time to understanding wireless networks as an independent worldwide standard for analyzing consumer mobile experience.

The report compares how each network stacks up against the others after analyzing the mobile network experience of Pakistan’s consumers on the four national mobile providers, Jazz, Telenor, Ufone, and Zong, over 90 days, from April 1, 2022, to June 29, 2022.

Opensignal compared the mobile networks regarding 4G coverage and availability, download and upload speeds, video streaming quality, and gaming performance. Based on how each brand performed in each category, it was assigned a score and then ranked by comparing its score to all the other companies.

Gaming Experience

On the Zong mobile network, Pakistani smartphone users get the best experience possible when playing multiplayer mobile games. Thus, Zong exceeded its prior success that it shared with Jazz and took home the whole Games Experience title. Zong currently leads Jazz, who is in the second position, by 3.4 points.

Downloads and Uploads

Zong also wins the Download Speed Experience award. Zong customers in Pakistan had the fastest download speeds, with average internet speeds of 11.4 Mbps, which was 0.7 Mbps better than Jazz customers.

With third-placed Ufone, the gap between Zong and other carriers was 19.3 percent, but with Telenor users, it was a startling 204.6 percent higher.

Ufone was faster in terms of 4G download speed, with an average of 15.7 Mbps.

The Upload Speed Experience award is split between Jazz and Zong. With speeds that ranged between 4.3 and 4.4 Mbps, Jazz and Zong customers scored the best upload speed experiences. There was no statistically significant difference between their speeds.

Ufone had a little slower average upload speed than Telenor, with 3.9 Mbps, whereas Telenor’s upload speed was just 2 Mbps.

4G Availability and Coverage

Six out of ten locations visited by Zong customers have 4G connectivity. With a score of 5.9 on a scale of 10, Zong also took home the award for the highest 4G coverage experience, beating out Jazz, Telenor, and Ufone by 3.5 points and 0.6-0.7 points, respectively.

With ratings ranging from 84.8 to 85.4 percent, Jazz and Zong shared the 4G Availability award. Telenor placed second on 80.4 percent, and Ufone lagged far behind with 68.7 percent.

These ratings prove that Telenor, Jazz, and Zong customers can get 4G mobile services more than 80% of the time.

Outstanding Consistency

Ufone beats out Zong, the runner-up, by a small margin in both the Excellent Consistent Quality and Core Consistent Quality categories, scoring 49.7 percent and 75.6 percent, respectively.

Overall, Zong successfully won the bulk of Opensignal’s awards, claiming first place in four of the ten categories (Download Speed Experience, Games Experience, Availability, and 4G Coverage Experience) and sharing first place in four others (Voice App Experience, Upload Speed Experience, and 4G Availability), as well as the Video Experience award with Ufone.

On the other hand, Ufone won the Consistency Awards for Outstanding Consistent and Core Consistent Quality.