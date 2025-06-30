Apple may shake up its signature design with the iPhone 17 Pro logo reportedly moving lower on the rear to accommodate a bold new camera bar. Reliable leaks suggest the iconic apple icon will sit beneath the full-width camera array, prompting case makers to redesign MagSafe accessories and cases.

iPhone 17 Pro Logo Drops Below Camera Bar

Leaks from renowned tipster Majin Bu and confirmations from case manufacturers reveal that Apple plans to drop the iPhone 17 Pro logo beneath the expanded camera bar. This marks a major design departure, the first such change since the iPhone 11 centered its logo back in 2019.

Why the iPhone 17 Logo Move Makes Sense

The revamped camera system now spans the full width of the iPhone’s back. That new camera bar leaves little room for the logo in its usual spot. By shifting the Apple logo, Apple keeps branding visible and avoids awkward masking by MagSafe coils .

Case Makers Scramble for Compatibility

Accessory makers are already updating designs. They need to adjust MagSafe magnet rings and cutouts so the iPhone 17 Pro logo remains centered and visible under clear cases. Will they be ready in time?

What Apple Could Be Planning

The iPhone logo change suggests more than just a change in positioning. Speculation has it that a 48MP telephoto lens, cooling via vapor chamber, and MagSafe adjustments are among the improvements. They, together with the relocated logo, herald a daring overhaul that seeks to achieve noticeable style and functionality.