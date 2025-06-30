By AbdulWasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
New Iphone 17 Leaks Show Apple Logo Has Shifted Once Again

Apple may shake up its signature design with the iPhone 17 Pro logo reportedly moving lower on the rear to accommodate a bold new camera bar. Reliable leaks suggest the iconic apple icon will sit beneath the full-width camera array, prompting case makers to redesign MagSafe accessories and cases.

iPhone 17 Pro Logo Drops Below Camera Bar

Leaks from renowned tipster Majin Bu and confirmations from case manufacturers reveal that Apple plans to drop the iPhone 17 Pro logo beneath the expanded camera bar. This marks a major design departure, the first such change since the iPhone 11 centered its logo back in 2019.

Why the iPhone 17 Logo Move Makes Sense

The revamped camera system now spans the full width of the iPhone’s back. That new camera bar leaves little room for the logo in its usual spot. By shifting the Apple logo, Apple keeps branding visible and avoids awkward masking by MagSafe coils .

Case Makers Scramble for Compatibility

Accessory makers are already updating designs. They need to adjust MagSafe magnet rings and cutouts so the iPhone 17 Pro logo remains centered and visible under clear cases. Will they be ready in time?

What Apple Could Be Planning

The iPhone logo change suggests more than just a change in positioning. Speculation has it that a 48MP telephoto lens, cooling via vapor chamber, and MagSafe adjustments are among the improvements. They, together with the relocated logo, herald a daring overhaul that seeks to achieve noticeable style and functionality.

Follow us on Google News
Apple, iPhone, iPhone 17 leaks
AbdulWasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Which Iphone Browser Is Good For Longer Battery Life Find Out Here

Which iPhone Browser Is Good for Longer Battery Life? Find Out Here!

Research Says We Are Sealing Ourselves In An Information Bubble

Research Says We Are Sealing Ourselves In An Information Bubble

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Leak Hints At Some Serious Camera Changes

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Leak Hints at Some Serious Camera Changes

Finance Bill 2025 Grants Tax Exemptions To 50 Entities

Finance Bill 2025 Grants Tax Exemptions to 50+ Entities

Netflix top tv-shows

Netflix Top tv Show Gets Revived After Its Cancellation, & People Are Shocked

New Sports Facilities In Islamabad Schools To Include Padel Courts And Futsal Fields

New Sports Facilities in Islamabad Schools to Include Padel Courts and Futsal Fields

Germany Israel Cyber Dome A Risky Bet Or Europes Cyber Savior

Germany Israel Cyber Dome: A Risky Bet or Europe’s Cyber Savior?

Amazon And Anthropic Ai Build Supercluster Data Center To Rival Nvidia

Amazon and Anthropic AI Build Supercluster Data Center to Rival Nvidia

Cybercrime Gang In Multan Busted For Whatsapp Scams And Jazzcash Fraud

Cybercrime Gang in Multan Busted for WhatsApp Scams and Payment Transfer Fraud

Byd Launches Nationwide Ev Test Drive In Pakistan

BYD Launches Nationwide EV Test Drive in Pakistan

Microsoft Takes Over Vr With Meta Quest 3s Xbox Edition Drop

Microsoft Takes Over VR with Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition Drop

World Bank Appoints Bolormaa Amgaabazar As Pakistan Director

World Bank Appoints Bolormaa Amgaabazar as Pakistan Director

Pakistan Introduces Ai In Primary School Curriculum

Pakistan to Introduce AI Education at Primary School Level