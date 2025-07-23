Apple’s first foldable iPhone will reportedly include a 7.8-inch inner screen and a 5.5-inch outer display. This information comes from a reliable source and matches earlier reports by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo had revealed the same display sizes back in March, now confirmed by a second source.

For comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 features an 8-inch inner and a 6.5-inch outer display. Apple’s foldable iPhone is expected to launch in the second half of 2026, likely around September. Last week, Kuo also claimed the foldable iPhone would feature a crease-free inner screen. He explained that this will be possible through a laser-drilled metal plate under the display. This metal plate helps spread the stress caused by folding, eliminating creases.

The foldable iPhone may include two rear cameras and one front-facing camera. Interestingly, Apple may skip Face ID. As the launch nears, more leaks are likely to emerge, providing a clearer picture of Apple’s foldable plans. Stay tuned for updates as Apple prepares to enter the foldable market.