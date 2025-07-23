By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Foldable Iphone

Apple’s first foldable iPhone will reportedly include a 7.8-inch inner screen and a 5.5-inch outer display. This information comes from a reliable source and matches earlier reports by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo had revealed the same display sizes back in March, now confirmed by a second source.

For comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 features an 8-inch inner and a 6.5-inch outer display. Apple’s foldable iPhone is expected to launch in the second half of 2026, likely around September. Last week, Kuo also claimed the foldable iPhone would feature a crease-free inner screen. He explained that this will be possible through a laser-drilled metal plate under the display. This metal plate helps spread the stress caused by folding, eliminating creases.

The foldable iPhone may include two rear cameras and one front-facing camera. Interestingly, Apple may skip Face ID. As the launch nears, more leaks are likely to emerge, providing a clearer picture of Apple’s foldable plans. Stay tuned for updates as Apple prepares to enter the foldable market.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

U S Auto Giants Push Back On Japan Tariff Deal

U.S. Auto Giants Push Back on Japan Tariff Deal

Jazz

Jazz Appoints Shahzad Rasheed to Lead Enterprise Solutions

Suzuki Unveils New Designs For Gs150 And Gd110s In Pakistan

Suzuki unveils new designs for GS150 and GD110s in Pakistan

Pta

PTA Takes Legal Action to Recover Rs. 80 Billion from LDI Operators

Pakistan Warns Youth About Rising Honey Trap Freelancing Scams

Govt Issues Warning on Rising Freelance Scams Targeting Youth

Cmf Watch 3 Pro Launches With Chatgpt And 13 Day Battery

CMF Watch 3 Pro Launches with ChatGPT and 13-Day Battery

Pakistans Pharmaceutical Exports Highest In 20 Years

Pakistan’s Pharmaceutical Exports Highest in 20 Years

Lahore Sialkot Motorway Expansion Approved To Cut Travel Time

Lahore-Sialkot Motorway Expansion Approved to Cut Travel Time

Sindh Farmers Vow Court Battle Against 45 Agricultural Income Tax

Sindh Farmers Vow Court Battle Against 45% Agricultural Income Tax

Nothing

Rumor: Nothing Developing a Unique New Smartphone Concept

Joselito Jr Avancena Returns As Nestle Pakistan Ceo

Joselito Jr. Avancena Returns as Nestle Pakistan CEO

Vivo Iqoo Neo11

Vivo iQOO Neo11 Series Specs Leak: Here’s What to Expect

Anthropic Rejects Metas 862 Cr Ai Offers

Anthropic Rejects Meta’s $100 Million AI Offers