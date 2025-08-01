Google is expanding AI Mode on desktop with new features starting this week. Users can now upload images and ask detailed questions, just like on mobile. In the coming weeks, PDF upload support will also roll out on desktop. This feature helps summarize long documents, making it useful for students and professionals. You can also ask follow-up questions, and AI Mode will reference your uploaded files along with online data.

To ensure transparency, responses will include reference links. Google also plans to support more file types soon, including uploads directly from Google Drive. Another major update is the new Canvas feature. It’s available to users in the AI Mode Labs experiment in the U.S. Canvas gathers all related info in a side panel that updates with your questions. For example, you can build and refine a travel itinerary by asking follow-up questions.

On mobile, AI Mode’s Search Live now supports video input. This follows the recent voice input rollout in June. You can point your camera at something, like a math problem, and ask for explanations. To access this, open the Lens in the Google app and tap the Live icon. Ask questions based on what your camera sees for real-time help.

Google is also improving Lens in Chrome. A new Ask Google about this page button will appear in the address bar soon. Clicking it opens a side panel with an overview of your screen. Whether it’s a web page or a PDF, the panel gives key insights.

These features are not limited to the U.S. According to a Google update, the image and PDF upload tools will roll out globally across all regions where AI Mode is available.