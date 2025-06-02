New Whatsapp Username Pin Feature To Curb Unwanted Messages

WhatsApp is in the process of creating a new feature that is designed to reduce the number of unsolicited messages by implementing a username and PIN system. This feature, which is currently undergoing beta testing, will enable users to establish a distinctive username and link it to a PIN. An additional layer of privacy and control over who can contact the user comes in the form of requiring only those who possess both the username and the corresponding PIN to initiate a conversation.







WhatsApp username PIN feature will combat unsolicited messages, particularly from unknown contacts. When a user sets up a username without configuring a PIN, WhatsApp will display an informational banner at the top of the Chats tab, encouraging the user to enable this feature for added protection. This proactive approach aims to ensure users are aware of the enhanced privacy options available to them.

WhatsApp intends to make it significantly more difficult for unknown or unwanted accounts to send messages to users at random. This system empowers users to share their PINs only with trusted individuals. The feature effectively controls who can reach out to people via the platform.

Although the feature is still in the process of development and is not yet accessible to all users, it is indicative of WhatsApp’s ongoing endeavors to improve user privacy and security. WhatsApp has not officially announced the feature; however, experts anticipate that it might drop in a subsequent update.