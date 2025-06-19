Nfc 15 Boosts Range And Reliability For Contactless Tech

The NFC Forum has officially released version 15 of its Near Field Communication (NFC) standard, bringing a significant enhancement, an improved communication range of 2 cm, up from the previous 0.5 cm.







This seemingly small change makes a big difference, especially for contactless interactions.

With the increased distance, users will no longer need to worry about precise device alignment. This update is expected to result in faster, more stable connections and reduce issues like failed tap payments.

The latest version benefits smaller gadgets like smartphones and wearables. These devices often struggle with NFC positioning. Tasks such as public transport payments, digital car keys, and wireless charging will now be easier and more reliable.







Despite the enhanced range, the NFC Forum confirmed that security remains uncompromised. The technology still functions as a proximity-based feature and continues to protect sensitive contactless payment data.

Another notable addition in NFC 15 is its support for Digital Product Passport (DPP). This feature allows brands to embed and share product lifecycle data using the NFC Data Exchange Format (NDEF), potentially offering more transparency and value to consumers.

The technical specifications for NFC 15 are already available for industry developers. Public access and compliance certification for devices using the new standard are set to begin this fall