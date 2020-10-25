NIC is holding an interactive session with Nayatel CEO on creating a culture of quality

By TechJuice on
October 25, 2020  -   Like us now!  
 

The National Incubation Center (NIC) is holding an online zoom session with the CEO of Nayatel, Wahaj Siraj. The session will consist of a 45 min chat with NIC gurus initially. It will be followed by a rapid-fire round and a question and answer session with Wahaj Siraj.

 

Wahaj Siraj will discuss how to create a culture of providing quality in Pakistan. Pakistani’s are known for their “jugaarrs” but when it comes to professional life you cannot be so irresponsible. Quality is essential especially as Pakistan hopes to become the IT hub of Asia. Providing quality products wins customers and Wahaj Siraj will tell you how to do that.

The session will be held online at this link. All you have to do is register with NIC and you’ll be set. The session will take place on the 28th of October 2020 at 4 pm. Mark your calendars because these opportunities don’t come often!

NIC is one of the largest incubators in Pakistan partnered with Jazz xlr8, Teamup, and Ignite—National Technology Fund. They provide many opportunities for startups to build their products in their Cohort program which provides mentorship as well as financial assistance to pave the way for success.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates.Follow @techjuicepk

 
previous
Ignite signs MOU with Aga Khan Rural Support Programme to promote entrepreneurship
 
 
random
 
next
Aerial allows you to calculate your carbon emissions from traveling
 