NIC is holding an interactive session with Nayatel CEO on creating a culture of quality

The National Incubation Center (NIC) is holding an online zoom session with the CEO of Nayatel, Wahaj Siraj. The session will consist of a 45 min chat with NIC gurus initially. It will be followed by a rapid-fire round and a question and answer session with Wahaj Siraj.

Creating A Culture of Quality – with @WahajSiraj1, CEO @NayatelOfficial Tune in to Gurus @ NIC for a 45-minute chat followed by a rapid-fire round and Q&A session with Wahaj Siraj, to discuss creating a culture of quality in #Pakistan. Link: https://t.co/nQGHBGpMKF pic.twitter.com/8PlrMPDomI — National Incubation Center (@NIC_Pakistan) October 25, 2020

Wahaj Siraj will discuss how to create a culture of providing quality in Pakistan. Pakistani’s are known for their “jugaarrs” but when it comes to professional life you cannot be so irresponsible. Quality is essential especially as Pakistan hopes to become the IT hub of Asia. Providing quality products wins customers and Wahaj Siraj will tell you how to do that.

The session will be held online at this link. All you have to do is register with NIC and you’ll be set. The session will take place on the 28th of October 2020 at 4 pm. Mark your calendars because these opportunities don’t come often!

NIC is one of the largest incubators in Pakistan partnered with Jazz xlr8, Teamup, and Ignite—National Technology Fund. They provide many opportunities for startups to build their products in their Cohort program which provides mentorship as well as financial assistance to pave the way for success.

