Applications for NIC Cohort 9 are open: Apply Now!

The National Incubation Center has officially launched Cohort 9 for businesses and startups. If you want to scale up and commercialize your business in a heathy incubation environment, apply here.

The unspoken rule in the business world is that your net worth is ultimately defined by your network. You may believe you have the greatest product out there, backed up by a team of brilliant innovators and a viable marketing strategy. But if you don’t have the necessary connections, you might find the journey a lot more uphill than it seems.

And what better way to form valuable industry linkages than by nailing a place at an excellent incubator like NIC? With expert guidance from entrepreneurs and industry leaders, your business will be able to flourish and gain traction. You will also be able to find opportunities to commercialize your startup and develop a coherent business model for optimal growth.

With its 6-month fast-track program, NIC provides an ideal platform for startups to advance to the next level.

