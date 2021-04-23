News, Technology

NITB assures of the establishment of Cyber Parliament by June in session headed by President Alvi

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 49 sec read>

The representatives of the National Information Technology Board (NITB) assured the key stakeholders of meeting the deadline set to establish a ‘Cyber Parliament’ as the president chaired a meeting on the “President’s Initiative for a Cyber-Efficient Parliament.” The president was briefed about the initiatives taken by the relevant organizations for the automation of Parliament in the meeting as the President oversaw the measures taken to digitize the parliament.

Some of the key participants included the Chairman Senate, the National Assembly Speaker, the Minister of IT, Syed Amin ul Haq and the DG of the NITB.

May be an image of one or more people

Last year, President Dr. Arif Alvi had asked the authorities concerned to digitalize the parliament by June 2021 for efficient management and decision making in the secretariat and the standing committees, as he underscored the need for the institution’s digitalization. He had reiterated that it was essential to incorporate information technology (IT) into both the Houses of Parliament to enhance efficiency, establish effective monitoring and control system over the legislative business, ensure efficient secretariat and committee management and streamline decision making.

Image

According to a Newsletter titled “Journey towards Digital Pakistan” issued in 2019, the President’s Initiative for Cyber efficient Parliament will enable Senators and Members of the National Assembly to conduct the
Parliamentary business through State-of-the-art cyber tools and techniques by implementing innovative digital solutions.

Image

Read More: President Alvi embraces the digital age, goes paperless.

Digital Pakistan Digital Transformation digitization
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

China plans $3bn supercomputing centre to analyze data from space

in News
Apr 23, 2021  ·   36 sec read

TikTok sued for billions over collection of children’s data

in News, Social Media
Apr 23, 2021  ·   1 min read

This British spy agency is joining Instagram in an attempt to “open up”

in News, Social Media
Apr 23, 2021  ·   1 min read