The representatives of the National Information Technology Board (NITB) assured the key stakeholders of meeting the deadline set to establish a ‘Cyber Parliament’ as the president chaired a meeting on the “President’s Initiative for a Cyber-Efficient Parliament.” The president was briefed about the initiatives taken by the relevant organizations for the automation of Parliament in the meeting as the President oversaw the measures taken to digitize the parliament.

Some of the key participants included the Chairman Senate, the National Assembly Speaker, the Minister of IT, Syed Amin ul Haq and the DG of the NITB.

Last year, President Dr. Arif Alvi had asked the authorities concerned to digitalize the parliament by June 2021 for efficient management and decision making in the secretariat and the standing committees, as he underscored the need for the institution’s digitalization. He had reiterated that it was essential to incorporate information technology (IT) into both the Houses of Parliament to enhance efficiency, establish effective monitoring and control system over the legislative business, ensure efficient secretariat and committee management and streamline decision making.

According to a Newsletter titled “Journey towards Digital Pakistan” issued in 2019, the President’s Initiative for Cyber efficient Parliament will enable Senators and Members of the National Assembly to conduct the

Parliamentary business through State-of-the-art cyber tools and techniques by implementing innovative digital solutions.

