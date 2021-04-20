President Alvi embraces the digital age, goes paperless

The National Information Technology Board (NITB) on Monday announced the digitization of the President’s office. It said that the files in the office of the incumbent President, Dr Arif Alvi have been moved to “E-office”, as part of an effort by the NITB to strengthen the national digital ecosystem. The NITB hailed the move as the achievement of a digital milestone.

E-office, an app developed by the NITB aims to cater to the need for effectiveness and transparency in the Governmental processes and services delivery mechanisms. A digital workplace solution – the app can update and share files with other relevant users and eventually store them with proper references. It is helping the Government departments to go paperless and improve internal efficiencies through electronic administration by replacing the existing method of manual handling of files and documents with an efficient electronic system.

After successfully converting over 6,000 files to e-government by the Ministry of Information Technology, the government decided to replicate this model in all ministries/divisions and attached departments. This process will be implemented slowly over the next two years, in which 13 of Pakistan’s ministries, including the Prime Minister’s Office, will employ e-government. The Senate committee also announced that all Govt Ministries will get E-Offices.

Read More: National College Of Arts to go paperless, signs MoU with NITB to establish E-office