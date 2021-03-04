Education, News

NITB develops an application to support differently abled children in Pakistan

In a recent tweet, the National Information Technology Board is introducing a smartphone app that focuses on providing opportunities for differently-abled children across Pakistan.

In the pursuit of education and opportunities, though many children strive to excel in education to further make a difference there is still a good percentage of the population where children are left behind in the race to attain opportunities. This is mainly a result of either disabilities or other physical or mental factors.

Hence, the government aims to help all children flourish to ensure a brighter future for the country. The application which is powered by NITB will inform the people /parents /guardians about the services/facilities available in the DGSE’s centers/institutes as well as in the FDE schools for inclusive education. It will assist them in the selection of suitable educational institutions near to their residence.

Moreover, they can even apply online without any physical access to the relevant center. NITB believes this will enable the differently-abled to pursue education and make a difference in the world.

You can check out the application by clicking here.

