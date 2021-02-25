Launched in March 2020 last year by the National Information Technology Board, the “City Islamabad” is an e-portal that aims to empower the citizens by letting them effortlessly access the services from various government departments. The app was developed exclusively for Islamabad citizens and offers the feature to file kidnapping reports through the “E-police” feature.

In a tweet, the NITB encouraged and invited the citizens to file such reports via the app instead of going to the police stations.

اغواہ کےواقعات کو روکنے اوراسکے خلاف سخت ترین کاروائی عمل میں لانے کیلئے سٹی اسلام آباد ایپ کے"ای-پولیس" فیچر کی مدد سے شہری اغواہ کی شکایات کا فوری اندراج کروا سکتے ہیں ۔ ایپ نیشنل انفارمیشن ٹیکنالوجی بورڈ نے ترتیب دی ہے۔ ایپ ڈاؤنلوڈ کرنے کیلئے کلک کریں۔https://t.co/5i9aHimyLy pic.twitter.com/y436zbtLDk — National Information Technology Board (@NationalITBoard) February 22, 2021

That’s not it. Citizens can also report corruption, accidents, robbery, and harassment. The app also offers many other notable services, including E-challan, driver license verification, and registration to obtain a CNIC. Currently, the app offers 7 sections and 44 services.

The app’s digital services can help bridge the gap between government institutions and the citizens to a great extent while also saving them from long queues and eliminating the corruption arising out of widespread bribery.

Islamabad city app is part of a series of initiatives taken by the government to turn Islamabad into a smart city. Some other measures include the launch of the CDA route planner, the digitization of land records, and a new IT Park in Islamabad.

The app is available on Google stores. Android users can download the app here.