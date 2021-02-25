News

NITB encoruages Islamabad citizens to report kidnapping with the “City Islamabad” app’s E-police feature

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 45 sec read>

Launched in March 2020 last year by the National Information Technology Board, the “City Islamabad” is an e-portal that aims to empower the citizens by letting them effortlessly access the services from various government departments. The app was developed exclusively for Islamabad citizens and offers the feature to file kidnapping reports through the “E-police” feature.

In a tweet, the NITB encouraged and invited the citizens to file such reports via the app instead of going to the police stations.

That’s not it. Citizens can also report corruption, accidents, robbery, and harassment. The app also offers many other notable services, including E-challan, driver license verification, and registration to obtain a CNIC. Currently, the app offers 7 sections and 44 services.

The app’s digital services can help bridge the gap between government institutions and the citizens to a great extent while also saving them from long queues and eliminating the corruption arising out of widespread bribery.

Islamabad city app is part of a series of initiatives taken by the government to turn Islamabad into a smart city. Some other measures include the launch of the CDA route planner, the digitization of land records, and a new IT Park in Islamabad.

The app is available on Google stores. Android users can download the app here.

Islamabad NITB
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He has a flair for telling compelling stories that drive brand awareness by harnessing the power of highly engaging and persuasive content. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, with his work featured by leading online publications. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

YouTube is adding ‘supervised experiences’ to help parents decide what their kids can watch

in News, Technology
Feb 25, 2021  ·   54 sec read

Mastercard discusses collaboration with PITB to explore digital payment solutions

in News
Feb 25, 2021  ·   44 sec read

Secure your passwords, schedule text messages and more with these new Android updates

in News, Technology
Feb 24, 2021  ·   2 min read