NITB’s ‘We Care’ is a national campaign to protect frontline healthcare workers

National Information Technology Board, in coordination with the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation, has launched a ‘We Care’ campaign. The initiative aims to protect and support frontline health workers; working day and night to bring the pandemic under control.

The campaign aims to provide adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to healthcare heroes pertaining to international healthcare standards and creating an environment of care and support. Besides this, the We Care campaign also aims to create awareness for the public to pay more attention to precautionary measures in order to support the frontline healthcare workers and reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

Moreover, there is a special ‘We Care training program’ designed for healthcare workers. This course will help healthcare workers understand the standard usage of personal protective equipment especially its limitations pertaining to COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘ We Care training program’ aims to engage more than a hundred thousand healthcare workers including doctors, nurses, paramedics and support staff. Moreover, the comprehensive program will also focus how to protect oneself from contagious environment especially when they are working in isolation centers.

The initiative has a standardized national curriculum that will be administered by Pakistan’s top medical universities.

