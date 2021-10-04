Nokia shows interest in helping Pakistan develop 5G ecosystem roadmap

In recent news, Nokia has shown interest in assisting Pakistan’s technology sector to develop a 5G ecosystem in the country. The Finnish multinational giant aims to collaborate with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) in this regard.

However, according to recent reports the MoITT has already launched a consultation for the launch of the 5G services in Pakistan and has assessed around the seven bands for the adoption of 5G technology in the country. These respective bands have been divided into three categories i.e. low, mid, and high bands which include 700 MHz; 2.3 GHz; 2.6 GHz; 3.5 GHz; Millimeter-wave bands; C-Band (3.6-4.2) GHz, and Unlicensed Backhaul Frequency bands (P2P and P2MP).

In addition, a meeting was held with respective 5G vendors that were chaired by Muhammad Umar Malik, which was also attended by officials from Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia online from their regional headquarters with an aim to discuss the future of 5G services in the country. This discussion also included the subject of interoperable airwaves band with the interoperable UE and 5G Telecom equipment along with the launch strategy of the respective services.

Nokia officials had stated the following:

“Nokia is committed to share its global experience in 5G technology setup, phased evolution and use cases from other markets with the MoITT.”

As of now, an advisory committee known as the 5G Pakistan Plan Committee has been formulated which would focus on defining a roadmap and then finalize the respective recommendation so that Pakistan is 5G ready.