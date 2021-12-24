Now expand your possibilities with Red Hat and Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is elated and excited to announce ourselves as – Value Added Distributor of Red Hat by signing a distribution agreement to provide enterprises with products and solutions in Pakistan.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of open-source solutions. The Red Hat leadership is also excited about the brand’s incredible journey that they are about to embark on.

Red Hat’s Regional General Manager, MENA Region, Adrian Pickering says,

“At Red Hat, we are committed to helping our customers in their endeavors to develop cloud-native applications, and integrate, automate, secure, and manage complex environments. The distribution agreement with Ingram Micro represents the latest milestone in fulfilling our obligations and realizing our vision. We look forward to witnessing businesses in various sectors across Pakistan, enhancing their services via our solutions.”

Ingram Micro’s Senior Vice President and Chief Executive, META region, Ali Baghdadi was excited about the partnership, stating,

“Creativity, agility, and resourcefulness reinforce a competitive, entrepreneurial spirit, as does looking ahead to the future with the ambition to achieve more. Ingram Micro customers continuously strive to elevate their operations and services with a view to a long and successful future. Red Hat Solutions will undoubtedly help them in achieving their goals and objectives, and we are delighted to be collaborating with Red Hat to help entities across an array of sectors.”

Ingram Micro looks forward to working with you all on Automation, IT Optimization, Digital Transformation, and Cloud-Native development within the financial, public, healthcare, and telecommunications sectors, and much more!

