Now You Can Integrate ChatGPT With An iPhone With This Shortcut :A Game-Changer

Since its launch, chatGPT has taken the world to the next level. Technology development grows slower than chatGPT.

The world suddenly has become aware of the fastest growing technology, chatGPT, and significant language models (LLM) and wants to integrate them everywhere.

Though ChatGPT is entirely new at the same time, it has taken its place almost everywhere, whether we talk about media, technology, healthcare, or financial institutions.

Indeed, it’s pretty interesting to ask chatGPT to write a poem or prose, or report any content, and ask to write a story.

Now, a fantastic feature is also introduced by chatGPT, with a clever shortcut. ChatGPT lets you connect with the apps and services on your iPhone or Mac.

According to Federico Viticci, editor-in-chief at Macstories.net and the creator of the shortcut known as S-GPT, “I saw that many people had put together these shortcuts like Siri-GPT. Or something along those lines to just talk to Siri and use shortcuts to have conversations”.

According to Viticci, “I thought that was cool. Ultimately, I get the appeal, but I felt like there should have been something a little more than that”.

Moreover, Viticci describes the shortcut on his website:

“More than a simple bot to have a conversation with chatGPT in shortcuts. I set out to create a tool that would connect chatGPT responses to native iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS functionalities”.

“I wanted to create a chatGPT-based utility that would help you process your data and make things happen on your computer rather than simply answer trivia questions or write poems”.

For instance, anyone can use chatGPT to summarize a webpage in Safari in Safari or to check the grammar of an email by copying it to the clipboard on your iPhone.

However, you can also schedule a meeting by telling them which days are most busy. In addition, you can ask it to summarize text from a photo using Apple’s Live Text feature.

On the other hand, one of the fun capabilities is to create a playlist of, say, the most popular songs from the year of your choice, and it will add to Apple Music for you.

As per Viticci, he worked on shortcuts with more than 250 actions. Moreover, he also said that he is already working to bring innovations shortly.

For example: with integration with the Mail App, a photo of handwritten notes from a meeting, you can use S-GPT to read the text using Apple’s Live Text feature. Later, you can summarize your messages and send them as an email to a colleague.

As per Viticci, he doesn’t have any analytics built into the shortcut and even cannot tell the exact amount of people using the shortcut.

” The response has been incredible. I have been making shortcuts for eight or nine years at this point. And there have been some pretty successful ones. But this one, I don’t know if it’s like a cultural zeitgeist thing at the moment, but it’s been shocking”.

“The main shortcut is always free and will remain free for everyone”.

“It will always have a lot of like free functionality in terms of integration, but maybe some of the more advanced integrations or plugins”.

Read more:

10 Ways To Earn Up To US$500 A Day:Using ChatGPT

The ChatGPT Skill That Can Earn You Up to $335,000 A Year