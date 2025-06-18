Imagine doing everything right — working hard, saving money, planning for the future — only to be held back by an unstable financial system. For millions around the world, including communities such as Pakistanis, Egyptians, Nigerians, and Bangladeshis, this is a daily challenge and not a distant concern.







nsave is a secure, user-friendly mobile app built specifically for individuals hailing from countries with limited access to stable financial infrastructure. It provides an all-in-one platform to store, send, receive, and grow money internationally, offering the kind of functionality typically reserved for traditional banking institutions, but with the ease and accessibility of a smartphone app. Whether it’s earning remotely or saving in a more stable currency, nsave offers a complete financial toolkit — all in the palm of your hand.

Simple Sign-Up, Powerful Features

Signing up is quick — all you need is your passport. Once registered, an nsave account allows you to:

Open multi-currency accounts (USD, GBP). Hold, send, and receive your money safely and securely.

Send and receive funds via SWIFT, FPS, or bank transfers.

Accept payments through payment links.

Withdraw locally to a Pakistani bank account with ease. Earning from abroad? Spend with ease and enjoy your wealth, wherever you are.

Explore investment options in US stocks and ETFs. No matter how small, grow your wealth with access to world-class options.

Enjoy safeguarded accounts for an extra layer of security. Because your money is your own, you should decide what to do with it.

nsave partners with regulated financial institutions and operates with compliance and security at its core, ensuring users can trust every transaction.







Built from Personal Experience, Backed by Vision

Co-founders Amer Baroudi and Abdallah AbuHashem know this problem firsthand. As Rhodes Scholars from Syria and Palestine, they were denied access to basic financial tools despite their credentials. Their lived experience became the foundation of nsave, built to serve those who have long been left out of the global financial system.

Connecting through a simple interaction via WhatsApp, the founders have worked to grow a vast platform now trusted in over 100 countries. Today, nsave is supported by Sequoia Capital and Y Combinator and has secured $18 million in Series A funding to accelerate its mission of financial inclusion.

Aspire Without Borders

nsave gives its users the tools to choose, plan, and explore their financial roadmap. With Shariah-compliant investments and the flexibility to earn globally and spend locally, the app has quickly become the go-to choice for those navigating life across currencies.

Beyond convenience, nsave is part of a broader shift, one that challenges financial inequality and redefines who gets to participate in the global economy. By helping individuals secure their earnings, grow their wealth, and access opportunities previously denied to them, nsave is proving that financial freedom doesn’t need to depend on geography.

In uncertain economic times, nsave offers clarity, confidence, and a path forward for a new generation of global citizens. Visit here to learn more about nsave or download the app.