According to a notification by NUST, the university will conduct a 5-day training on machine learning and its various applications to develop a better understanding of the fast-evolving field of machine learning and the systems associated with it. “The workshop will help the participants get a deep dive into the underlying architecture and algorithms used for Object Detection and Recognition and get hands-on experience with the training of deep learning models.”, the university circular states.

The event will be held from March 1st – 5th, 2021, between 10:00 AM – 05:00 PM, and will allow the participants to join via Zoom to attend the training remotely.

The training will be conducted by renowned field experts such as Prof. Dr. Faisal Shafait and Dr. Muhammad Shahzad. It is being held in collaboration with key stakeholders such as HEC and the transportation department, and a 50% discount is available for the existing students.

Pakistan currently lacks machine learning expertise due to the brain drain and outdated curriculums that fail to cater to various technologies’ evolving demands. However, measures are being taken to fill the gap between the demand and supply of machine learning experts by institutions such as NUST.

