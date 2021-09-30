NUST Formula Electric Racing team grabs second position at the Formula Student Russia 2021

In recent news, a team of students from NUST has secured the second position at the Formula Russia 2021 competition. This overall makes them the first Pakistani team ever to score a podium finish in any Formula Competition on a student level.

In addition, the team also secured the second position in individual events such as the engineering design event, business plan presentation, and cost and manufacturing event.

This electric vehicle formula uses a 5kWh battery which covers a range of around 22km while ensuring a top speed of about 120 kilometers per hour. However, it can go from a standstill to 100 kph in just 4.5 seconds.

The aim of the Formula Russia competition is to bring together teams of students from across the globe to display their Formula Student Vehicle Prototypes which includes a business plan event and a presentation video.

The video part is a 30 seconds pitch while the presentation is of 10 minutes based on a deep dive topic provided by the judges.