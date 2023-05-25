NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 TI:The Big Middle GPU

We all get bored of knowing about how expensive RTX 40 series graphics card is. This time Nvidia is bringing an amazing RTX 4060 TI which is far better than RTX 3060 TI. Its efficiency improvements and DLSS support ensure the RTX 4060 TI keeps some crowd-pleasing potential.

In contrast, it is no more a surprise for game lovers. It is a low-end GPU at a mid-range price. Generally slower than an RTX 3070.

RTX 4060 TI is one of the best mid-range cards better than the RTX 3060 TI.

We should be looking at another excellent nearly affordable green team graphics card with this Ada equivalent of the RTX 3060 TI. Compared to the card it purportedly replaces.

The RTX 4060 TI offers more in terms of performance and features. What constitutes GPU equivalence in our complex modern times?

The RTX 4060 TI is created to replace its 30 series counterpart by offering solid 1080p performance with ray tracing allows you to enjoy a relatively affordable price point.

The RTX 4060 TI is equipped with the same 8GB of VRAM as the 3060 TI. The amazing new graphics card features a higher boost clock speed and supports DLSS 3.

However, it is also expected that a 16 GB version of the 4060 TI to be available in the market in July.

Here we are bringing the specifications of RTX 4060 TI for a more direct comparison.

NVIDIA RTX 4060 TI VS RTX 3060 TI

MODEL NVIDIA RTX 4060 TI NVIDIA RTX 3060 TI MODEL NVIDIA RTX 4060 TI NVIDIA RTX 3060 TI CUDA Cores 4352 4864 Boost Clock (Ghz) 2.54 1.67 Base Clock (Ghz) 2.31 1.41 VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Interface 128-Bit 256-bit DLSS 3 2 Maximum Display Resolution 4K @ 240 Hz or 8K @ 60 Hz with DSC 7680×4320 @ 120 Hz Display Connectors HDMI (1), DisplayPort (3) HDMI (1), DisplayPort (3) Maximum Supported Monitors 4 4 Maximum Power Draw (Watts) 160 200 Required System Power (Watts) 550 600 Launch Price $399 $399

Design And Specifications

The RTX 4060 TI is built on the Ada Lovelace architecture, embedded with third generation ray tracing cores and fourth-generation Tensor cores.

This adavnce generation can handle ray tracing and AI upscaling workloads better than before. The RTX 4060 TI graphics card only has 34 streaming Multiprocessors, with a complete CUDA core count of 4,352 down from the 4.864 cores found in RTX 3060 TI.

In addition,it also has the same VRAM card of 8 GB, but on a slower 128-bit memory bus. The graphic card only has TGP, total graphic power of 160 W.

On the other hand,RTX 3060 TI,suck 200W of power from your PSU.

RTX 4060 TI Performance

The GPU has an amazing performance and comes with a 8GB of VRAM, which is enough for more games at 1080p but sometimes becomes a problem at 1440p.

RTX 4060 TI has taken a lead over 3060 TI in supporting ray tracing.

If you are PC gaming enthusiast and on a hunt of new GPU, then you surly have RTX 4060 TI. RTX 4060 TI is decent enough 1080p,it boosts improvement in ray tracing and DLSS performance.

The Verdict

RTX 4060 TI is a finely crafted, advanced super efficient card, created on a high-end performance level. However, the lack of generation-on-genartion advancement makes this $399 GPU gives no sense of pleasure to its users. Though, it is good in ray tracing and DLSS performance, but still that not enough to make this an exciting graphic card.

