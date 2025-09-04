By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 13 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
OpenAI

OpenAI is giving free ChatGPT users access to one of its more practical tools. The company says that its Projects feature, once limited to paying subscribers, will now roll out broadly on the web and in the Android app, with iOS support expected in the coming days.

Projects are essentially a way to organize conversations with ChatGPT around a single subject. On the surface, that sounds like folders with a fancy name. But the feature goes further by allowing users to set custom instructions for how the AI responds and restrict which files or information the model can pull from. That flexibility has made Projects especially appealing for those who use ChatGPT regularly for work or research.

The expansion also comes with updated file limits. Free users can now upload five files to a project, while Plus subscribers can attach 25, and Pro subscribers up to 40. Across all tiers, users will also be able to personalize their projects with custom colors and icons.

This isn’t the first time OpenAI has blurred the line between free and paid access. Features like Deep Research and ChatGPT Voice debuted behind a paywall before eventually becoming available to everyone. The company has also applied a similar strategy with GPT-5, offering the model to free users but limiting how often they can call on it compared to subscribers.

By extending Projects to non-paying users, OpenAI is following a familiar playbook: tease advanced functionality to a wider audience, but keep the best version reserved for those willing to pay.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

